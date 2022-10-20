© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

State of Emergency Sunset

KVCR | By Paul Del Rosario
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT
TransWorkx.png

The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics.
Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.
Senior administration officials say ending the state of emergency is more of a legal milestone that won't have a major impact on Californian's day-to-day lives. They also say the emergency could stay in place longer if a surge overwhelms hospitals this winter.

Paul Del Rosario
See stories by Paul Del Rosario