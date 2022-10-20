State of Emergency Sunset

The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics.

Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.

Senior administration officials say ending the state of emergency is more of a legal milestone that won't have a major impact on Californian's day-to-day lives. They also say the emergency could stay in place longer if a surge overwhelms hospitals this winter.

