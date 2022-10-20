PROP 1 DONORS

Democrats from Hilary Clinton to Gavin Newsom are spending time and money campaigning. for Proposition 1. The governor dedicated his first re-election ad of the season to the issue:

Prop 1 would add the right to reproductive freedom to the state constitution, which advocates say would provide stronger protections against national abortion restrictions.

A recent poll shows nearly 70n percent of voters support it. So why spend so much money?

Democratic strategist Robin Swanson says it shows how strongly party officials feel about reproductive rights after the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democratic leaders are positioning California as a safe haven for abortion as other states restrict it.

Swanson says a boost in campaign dollars could help drive women to the polls. That might help Democrats in competitive Congressional races , where control of the U.S House hangs in the balance.

Prop 1 opponents argue the influx of cash shows the measure is vulnerable -but polls don't bear that out.