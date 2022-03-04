Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Twenty-four fraternities at three Inland Empire universities were disciplined for hazing incidents in the past few years.

2. Hundreds of West San Bernardino Valley residents petitioned Ontario not to allow warehouses on agricultural land currently zoned for homes.

3. Grand Terrace has received a gift of valuable real estate from the widow of a former mayor.

4. Remembering two Inland Empire political leaders who died recently.

