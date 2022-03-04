© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published March 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Twenty-four fraternities at three Inland Empire universities were disciplined for hazing incidents in the past few years.
2. Hundreds of West San Bernardino Valley residents petitioned Ontario not to allow warehouses on agricultural land currently zoned for homes.
3. Grand Terrace has received a gift of valuable real estate from the widow of a former mayor.
4. Remembering two Inland Empire political leaders who died recently.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

