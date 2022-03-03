Riverside National Cemetery 'A Flag For Every Hero' program searching for volunteers

Honoring Our Fallen has been doing the placement every year for Memorial Day and Veterans Day since 2012.

Brennan Leininger served in the U.S. Air Force and started the Flag for Every Hero program. "We really just use this as an opportunity to gather support from the community, have everybody come out get together and really remember and honor those that are buried there and the sacrifices that they've made," said Leininger.

Leininger says he was motivated to start the program after he saw the cemetery was only able to place flags on a fraction of their gravesites during both days of remembrance. Riverside National Cemetery is the largest national cemetery in the U.S. and has over 200,000 gravesites.

"One of the biggest, important parts of this as well to us is having it serve as a learning aspect and a learning opportunity for the youth groups within the community to come out and learn at a young age, the sacrifices that are made for the freedoms that we enjoy every day," said Leininger.

If you'd like to volunteer you can contact the program via their Facebook page or email Brennan Leininger at Brennan@honoringourfallen.org.