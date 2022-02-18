Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. A former Riverside County School Boards Association president was sentenced to almost year in jail for stealing thousands of dollars from booster clubs and others.

2. A Chilean company has been ordered to pay 48 million dollars to the city of Pomona to clean up well water it polluted.

3. Eighteen cities, including 10 in the Inland Empire, are suing the nation’s largest landlord for allegedly failing to pay property taxes and building permit fees.

4. The Inland Empire is losing a beloved live theater venue.

