© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Two San Bernardino Police Officers Injured and Suspect Killed in Shootout Related to Deputy Ambush

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:41 PM PDT
San Bernardino Police Department
San Bernardino Police Department/FACEBOOK

Two San Bernardino police department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a shootout in Highland Wednesday. The suspect is believed to be the same man wanted for injuring a deputy in Tuesday shooting.

Police and SWAT officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect, Ervin Oligada, late Wednesday afternoon when there was an exchange of gun fire at Victoria and Rosemary Drive said police.

Oligada, a 34-year-old San Bernardino man died at the scene. Police said he had a lengthy criminal history and ties to a local gang.

The shooting also left two officers injured. Both are expected to survive and are being treated at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Late Wednesday one officer was in surgery and the other was being treated for a gunshot wound said police.

Oligada is believe to be the same man that is wanted in the shooting of a County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Tuesday in San Bernardino. The deputy pulled over a driver who got out his car with a rifle and opened fire on the deputy’s vehicle. That deputy is expected to fully recovery from his injuries.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson