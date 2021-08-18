Two San Bernardino Police Officers Injured and Suspect Killed in Shootout Related to Deputy Ambush

Two San Bernardino police department SWAT officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a shootout in Highland Wednesday. The suspect is believed to be the same man wanted for injuring a deputy in Tuesday shooting.

Police and SWAT officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect, Ervin Oligada, late Wednesday afternoon when there was an exchange of gun fire at Victoria and Rosemary Drive said police.

Oligada, a 34-year-old San Bernardino man died at the scene. Police said he had a lengthy criminal history and ties to a local gang.

The shooting also left two officers injured. Both are expected to survive and are being treated at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Late Wednesday one officer was in surgery and the other was being treated for a gunshot wound said police.

Oligada is believe to be the same man that is wanted in the shooting of a County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Tuesday in San Bernardino. The deputy pulled over a driver who got out his car with a rifle and opened fire on the deputy’s vehicle. That deputy is expected to fully recovery from his injuries.