Remains of U.S. Navy Serviceman, Killed at Pearl Harbor, Returns to IE

The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor, killed 80 years ago during the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor, is arriving in the Inland Empire Friday for preparation for burial at Riverside National Cemetery.

Signalman First Class Eugene Mitchell Skaggs of Ansted, West Virginia, died at age 33 when his ship, the U-S-S Oklahoma, came under attack on December 7th, 1941.

His remains were collected in 2015 as part of an effort to identify servicemen who went down with their ships in Pearl Harbor and were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu.

Pathologists identified Skaggs by using DNA from his living relatives.

The signalman was previously stationed at Long Beach, where he married his wife, Joanna Jameson Skaggs, in 1940. They had one child, Marie Elizabeth Skaggs, who is now 80 years old.