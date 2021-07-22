© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

Temecula Valley Wine Country Nominated for National '10 Best' Contest

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM PDT
Temecula Valley Wine Country
Visit Temecula
/
Twitter

Temecula Valley wine country is in the running to be chosen by USA Today readers as one of the 10 best wine regions in the country.

It is on the list of 20 nominees selected by wine-industry experts, according to USA Today. That list will be slimmed down to the top 10 through an online vote.

Northern California wine country dominates the list of nominees. The other regions selected were from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and one from Canada.

The poll can be found at 10best.com/awards. Voting ends Monday, August 2.

Local
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson