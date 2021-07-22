Temecula Valley Wine Country Nominated for National '10 Best' Contest

Temecula Valley wine country is in the running to be chosen by USA Today readers as one of the 10 best wine regions in the country.

It is on the list of 20 nominees selected by wine-industry experts, according to USA Today. That list will be slimmed down to the top 10 through an online vote.

Northern California wine country dominates the list of nominees. The other regions selected were from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and one from Canada.

The poll can be found at 10best.com/awards. Voting ends Monday, August 2.

