© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

By Will Shortz
Published July 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM PDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are R and C, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Ex. To happen --> OCCUR
[5 letters:]
1. Capital of Ghana
2. About, as before a date that's uncertain
3. One spreading news in colonial times
[6 letters:]
4. Occupation
5. Elaborately ornamental style
5. Journalist Katie
7. Ancient Roman statesman and orator
[7 letters:]
8. One who transports documents
9. Partner of Ives in old lithography
10. Verizon or AT&T
11. Native of Rio de Janeiro
12. Vehicle in the Indianapolis 500 (2 words)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Todd McClary, who's a member of the National Puzzlers' League. Think of a place where a plant might grow, in two words. Spoonerize it — that is, switch the initial consonant or consonants of the two words. The result will name another place where a plant might grow, and a plant that might grow in either place.

Challenge answer: FLOWER BOX --> BOWER --> PHLOX

Winner: Harry Phillips of Solon, Iowa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a country. Embedded in consecutive letters is a well-known brand name. The first, second, eighth and ninth letters of the country, in order, spell a former competitor of that brand. Name the country and the brands.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz