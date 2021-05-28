© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

Published May 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A bottle of wine intended for Napoleon was sold at an auction this week. The 200-year-old bottle of Grand Constance was supposed to make its way from South Africa to the island of St. Helena in 1821. Napoleon reportedly had been living there at the time in exile. But he died that year while the grapes were still on the vine. The vintage bottle went for $30,000 at auction in South Africa. Because it was recorked in 2019, the 200-year-old bottle is drinkable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.