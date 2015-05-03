© 2021 91.9 KVCR

A Poker Battle Against A Computer

Published May 3, 2015 at 2:23 PM PDT

On this day in 1997, Garry Kasparov, the world's top chess player, faced off against IBM's chess-playing supercomputer, Deep Blue — and lost. This week, professional poker players are trying something similar in Pittsburgh, and they're winning.

Corrected: May 4, 2015 at 9:00 PM PDT
In a previous Web version of this story, we incorrectly state that Boris Kasparov played Deep Blue in 1997. In fact, it was Garry Kasparov.