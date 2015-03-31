Startup Gives New Incentive To Use Solar Energy

If you rent in an apartment building, you probably wouldn’t even consider buying a solar panel to power your electronics. But now, a new startup called CloudSolar is selling customers solar panels that will be placed not on your rooftop, but on a solar farm somewhere in New England.

The program does not require customers to live near the panels they purchase in order to save money on their electric bills. But, if they live close by, they’ll be able to use the electricity generated from the solar panels.

In a recent IndieGogo campaign, the startup has reached its $300,000 fundraising goal with four days left to raise money.

Cori Absi is one of the founders of CloudSolar. He tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that anyone, anywhere, can invest in the power of the sun and make a return on their investment.

Guest

Cory Absi, one of three co-founders of CloudSolar and a senior at Boston University. His company tweets from @GoCloudSolar.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.