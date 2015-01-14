© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Chevy Bolt Delivers Jolt To EV Industry

Published January 14, 2015 at 9:50 AM PST
Chevy unveiled its Bolt EV Concept all electric vehicle at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. (Chevrolet)
Chevy unveiled its Bolt EV Concept all electric vehicle at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. (Chevrolet)

At the Detroit Auto Show this week, General Motors unveiled a plug-in car that industry watchers say might become the first mass market electric vehicle success.

The Chevy Bolt will sell for $30,000 after rebates and will go 200 miles on a charge; that’s much farther and cheaper than other electric vehicles out there.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stuart Norris, who designed the Bolt.

Norris, who is director of advanced design for General Motors, says the Bolt looks like a regular car because GM’s electric vehicle customers “want something that’s unique, they want something that’s distinctive, but they don’t want it to look like a science fair project.”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Stuart Norris, director of advanced design for General Motors and designer of the Bolt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.