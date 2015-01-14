Chevy Bolt Delivers Jolt To EV Industry

At the Detroit Auto Show this week, General Motors unveiled a plug-in car that industry watchers say might become the first mass market electric vehicle success.

The Chevy Bolt will sell for $30,000 after rebates and will go 200 miles on a charge; that’s much farther and cheaper than other electric vehicles out there.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stuart Norris, who designed the Bolt.

Norris, who is director of advanced design for General Motors, says the Bolt looks like a regular car because GM’s electric vehicle customers “want something that’s unique, they want something that’s distinctive, but they don’t want it to look like a science fair project.”

Guest

Stuart Norris, director of advanced design for General Motors and designer of the Bolt.

