U.S. Stocks Have Worst Start To Year Since 2008

Stocks in the U.S. had their worst start to a year on Tuesday since the financial crisis of 2008, with the fall fueled by the decline in crude oil prices and concerns about how low oil prices will impact global growth.

Meanwhile in Europe, consumer prices fell in December, compared to the previous year, for the first time since the financial crisis, and the euro fell to a nine-year low.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins looks at the U.S. and global economy with CNN’s Maggie Lake.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.

