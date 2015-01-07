Charlie Hebdo Editor Knew The Risks

Charlie Hebdo magazine editor Stephane Charbonnier, reportedly among the dead in today’s attack, said he knew the risks of penning religious cartoons, including those depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

In 2012, following a fire bombing of then satirical paper, he spoke to Drew Rougier-Chapman, who is on the board of advisers to the Cartoonists Rights Network. Charbonnier, who was known as Charb, told Rougier-Chapman that he and his colleagues at Charlie Hebdo would not be deterred.

“I asked him if he thought he could be targeted,” Rougier-Chapman told Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins, “and he said that it was certainly a possibility and he would continue to do his work.”

Drew Rougier-Chapman, member of the board for the Cartoonists Rights Network.

