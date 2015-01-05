Tsarnaev Defense Attorney Has Long History With High-Profile Cases

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Published January 5, 2015 at 1:47 PM PST

The trial began Monday for the surviving suspect in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Melissa Block talks to criminal lawyer Jonathan Shapiro about Judy Clarke, one of the defense attorneys representing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Clarke has represented other high profile defendants, including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, Atlanta Olympics bomber Eric Rudolph and Tucson gunman Jared Lee Loughner.

