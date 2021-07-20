Search Query
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Local News
Loma Linda Pharmacy Dean On The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Rare Blood Clots, And More
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration ended their ten-day pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which came about after six women…
