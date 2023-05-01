Pick a Princess

Extras
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Latest Episodes
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?