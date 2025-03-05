The End of the Beginning

Extras
Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft and determined to prove her innocence.
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites – could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Marie Antoinette Season 2
-
Marie Antoinette Season 1
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft and determined to prove her innocence.
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites – could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.