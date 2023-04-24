© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Tony Orlando

Season 2023 Episode 4 | 35m 00s

Lillian Vasquez has a conversation with singer, songwriter, author, and award-winning entertainer Tony Orlando. At 78, he's still performing hits like Sweet Gypsy Rose, Knock Three Times, and Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ole Oak Tree, to name just a few. Tony shares stories about his early years, his encounters with musical icons like Frank Sinatra and Elvis, and talks about Dawn.

Aired: 04/27/23
Tony Orlando
Extras
Traveling Different
Watch 26:19
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Traveling Different
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dawn Barclay.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:19
Connie Leyva
Watch 28:49
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Connie Leyva
Lillian interviews the former state senator and current Executive Director of KVCR.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 28:49
Above and Beyond
Watch 56:43
Above and Beyond
Above and Beyond
One of the most compelling escape and survival stories from World War II.
Special: 56:43
4 Wheel Bob
Watch 56:46
4 Wheel Bob
4 Wheel Bob
The story of Bob Coomber, the first wheelchair hiker to cross the Kearsarge Pass.
Special: 56:46
1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines
Watch 55:32
1st to fight: Pacific War Marines
1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines
This film documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who fought in WWII.
Special: 55:32
Karissa Valencia
Watch 25:18
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Karissa Valencia
Showrunner and creator Karissa Valencia talks about the new Netflix series Spirit Rangers.
Episode: S2022 E12 | 25:18
Rick Steves
Watch 27:03
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Rick Steves
Public television’s travel guru Rick Steves talks about his new series “The Art of Europe”
Episode: S2022 E11 | 27:03
Debby Boone
Watch 40:06
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Debby Boone
An interview with actress, Grammy award-winning singer, and author Debby Boone.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 40:06
CIELO Fund
Watch 25:24
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
CIELO Fund
Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 25:24
Big Chicas Dont Cry
Watch 26:20
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Big Chicas Dont Cry
Lillian Vasquez speaks with author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book.
Episode: S2022 E8 | 26:20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2023
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2022
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2021
Traveling Different
Watch 26:19
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Traveling Different
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dawn Barclay.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:19
Connie Leyva
Watch 28:49
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Connie Leyva
Lillian interviews the former state senator and current Executive Director of KVCR.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 28:49
Dr. Stuart Sumida
Watch 29:39
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Dr. Stuart Sumida
Lillian Interviews Dr. Stuart Sumida.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 29:39
Karissa Valencia
Watch 25:18
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Karissa Valencia
Showrunner and creator Karissa Valencia talks about the new Netflix series Spirit Rangers.
Episode: S2022 E12 | 25:18
Rick Steves
Watch 27:03
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Rick Steves
Public television’s travel guru Rick Steves talks about his new series “The Art of Europe”
Episode: S2022 E11 | 27:03
CIELO Fund
Watch 25:24
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
CIELO Fund
Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 25:24
Debby Boone
Watch 40:06
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Debby Boone
An interview with actress, Grammy award-winning singer, and author Debby Boone.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 40:06
Big Chicas Dont Cry
Watch 26:20
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Big Chicas Dont Cry
Lillian Vasquez speaks with author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book.
Episode: S2022 E8 | 26:20
Bill Medley
Watch 29:18
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Bill Medley
Grammy-award winning singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 29:18
Doo Wop Project
Watch 26:00
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Doo Wop Project
Lillian speaks with performer Russell Fischer, part of the Doo Wop Project.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 26:00