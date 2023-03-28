Connie Leyva

Extras
Singer, songwriter, author, and award-winning entertainer Tony Orlando.
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dawn Barclay.
One of the most compelling escape and survival stories from World War II.
The story of Bob Coomber, the first wheelchair hiker to cross the Kearsarge Pass.
This film documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who fought in WWII.
Showrunner and creator Karissa Valencia talks about the new Netflix series Spirit Rangers.
Public television’s travel guru Rick Steves talks about his new series “The Art of Europe”
An interview with actress, Grammy award-winning singer, and author Debby Boone.
Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member.
Lillian Vasquez speaks with author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book.
