© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Ted Alejandre

Season 2023 Episode 5 | 25m 12s

An interview with Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. Ted will talk about the Learn With Me project, a partnership between San Bernardino County schools and KVCR-TV. Learn with Me is a bilingual, educational children’s show for kids in K to 3rd grades.

Aired: 09/14/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2023
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2022
  • Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Season 2021
Watch 35:00
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Tony Orlando
Singer, songwriter, author, and award-winning entertainer Tony Orlando.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 35:00
Watch 26:19
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Traveling Different
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dawn Barclay.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:19
Watch 28:49
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Connie Leyva
Lillian interviews the former state senator and current Executive Director of KVCR.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 28:49
Watch 29:39
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Dr. Stuart Sumida
Lillian Interviews Dr. Stuart Sumida.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 29:39
Watch 25:18
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Karissa Valencia
Showrunner and creator Karissa Valencia talks about the new Netflix series Spirit Rangers.
Episode: S2022 E12 | 25:18
Watch 27:03
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Rick Steves
Public television’s travel guru Rick Steves talks about his new series “The Art of Europe”
Episode: S2022 E11 | 27:03
Watch 25:24
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
CIELO Fund
Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 25:24
Watch 40:06
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Debby Boone
An interview with actress, Grammy award-winning singer, and author Debby Boone.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 40:06
Watch 26:20
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Big Chicas Dont Cry
Lillian Vasquez speaks with author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book.
Episode: S2022 E8 | 26:20
Watch 29:18
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Bill Medley
Grammy-award winning singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 29:18