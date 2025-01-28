© 2025 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices

Sira Uribe

Season 2025 Episode 9 | 2m 12s

A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Sira Uribe, President of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens).

Aired: 01/27/25
Watch 2:20
IE Latino Voices
Maribel Nunez
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Maribel Nunez.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 2:20
Watch 2:28
IE Latino Voices
Dr, Ron Heredia
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Dr. Ron Heredia.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 2:28
Watch 2:28
IE Latino Voices
Alejandro Cortez
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Alejandro Cortez.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 2:28
Watch 2:30
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Suraj Rasania
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Suraj Rasania.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 2:30
Watch 2:21
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Sophia Janjua
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Sophia Janjua.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 2:21
Watch 2:13
IE Latino Voices
Jorge Alvarado
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Jorge Alvarado.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 2:13
Watch 2:13
IE Latino Voices
Tony Cifuentes
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Tony Cifuentes.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:30
IE Latino Voices
Maria Alonso
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Maria Alonso.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:16
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Kevin Parkes
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Kevin Parkes, Emergency Medicine Physician.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 2:16
Watch 2:26
IE Latino Voices
Monica Robles
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Monica Robles.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 2:26