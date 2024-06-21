© 2024 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices

Maria Martinez

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 2m 00s

A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Maria Martinez, owner of Mestizas Cake House.

Aired: 06/20/24
Watch 3:26
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
Preview: 3:26
Watch 2:10
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Samir Samarany
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Dr. Samir Samarany.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 2:10
Watch 2:13
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Mark Hanna
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Dr. Mark Hanna, Colorectal Surgeon.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 2:13
Watch 2:04
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Bilal Rayes
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Dr. Bilal Rayes of Premier Medical Group.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 2:04
Watch 3:49
IE Latino Voices
Emilio Amaya
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Emilio Amaya.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 3:49
Watch 3:38
IE Latino Voices
Gerardo Pulido
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Gerardo Pulido.
Episode: S2023 E5 | 3:38
Watch 3:27
IE Latino Voices
Angel Fajardo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 3:27
Watch 3:19
IE Latino Voices
Ninfa Delgado
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Ninfa Delgado.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 3:19
Watch 3:12
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Felix Melendez
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Promise Scholars Leader Dr. Felix Melendez.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 3:12