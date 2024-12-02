Dr. Isaac Kelly

Extras
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Monica Robles.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Carolina Ayala, Founder of the Happier Life Project.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Janet Bernabe.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Kevin Parkes, Emergency Medicine Physician.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Ben Ebrahimi.
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Owais Zaidi of California Pulmonary Associates.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Anthony Victoria.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Abid Rizvi with California Kidney Specialists.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Helen Neri, Founder and CEO of Angeles Especiales.