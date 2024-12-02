© 2024 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices

Dr. Isaac Kelly

Season 2024 Episode 18 | 2m 44s

A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Isaac Kelly, Urologist at Inland Urology Medical Group.

Aired: 12/01/24
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
IE Latino Voices
Monica Robles
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Monica Robles.
IE Latino Voices
Carolina Ayala
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Carolina Ayala, Founder of the Happier Life Project.
IE Latino Voices
Janet Bernabe
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Janet Bernabe.
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Kevin Parkes
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Kevin Parkes, Emergency Medicine Physician.
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Ben Ebrahimi.
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Owais Zaidi
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Owais Zaidi of California Pulmonary Associates.
IE Latino Voices
Anthony Victoria
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Anthony Victoria.
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Abid Rizvi
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Abid Rizvi with California Kidney Specialists.
IE Latino Voices
Angel Fajardo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
IE Latino Voices
Helen Neri
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Helen Neri, Founder and CEO of Angeles Especiales.
