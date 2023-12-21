Extras
How well does the cast know Yorkshire slang? We put them to the test!
James shares his excitement about the new vet they've hired for the practice.
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Biscuits or cakes? Tea or coffee? The cast were put to the test in a lightning round!
Mrs. Harbottle, a potential new bookkeeper for the practice, pays Siegfried a visit.
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
With Tristan off at war, things are busier and more chaotic than usual at Skeldale House.
Check out a Season 3 recap before the Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Don't miss the exciting Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
New characters, new animals, and more touching moments are coming in Season 4!
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.