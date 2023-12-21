© 2024 91.9 KVCR

All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 4

seasonNumberLabel 4 episodeNumberLabel 4 | 53m 05s

Following a visit to the Crabtree’s Farm, Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books. The new farmers have a worrying illness amongst their herd and James wants to help them in any way he can. Helen rallies the community to help the newcomers whilst she waits for some personal news.

airedLabel 12/20/23 | expiresLabel02/11/24
Extras
watch 2:46
All Creatures Great and Small
Yorkshire Slang With the Cast
How well does the cast know Yorkshire slang? We put them to the test!
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 | 2:46
watch 0:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James shares his excitement about the new vet they've hired for the practice.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel3 | 0:50
watch 0:29
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel3 | 0:29
watch 1:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Lightning Round With the Cast
Biscuits or cakes? Tea or coffee? The cast were put to the test in a lightning round!
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 | 1:41
watch 0:43
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Harbottle, a potential new bookkeeper for the practice, pays Siegfried a visit.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel2 | 0:43
watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel2 | 0:30
watch 1:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
With Tristan off at war, things are busier and more chaotic than usual at Skeldale House.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel1 | 1:45
watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 3 Recap
Check out a Season 3 recap before the Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 | 2:00
watch 1:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Official Preview
Don't miss the exciting Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel4 | 1:30
watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
What's Ahead in Season 4
New characters, new animals, and more touching moments are coming in Season 4!
Clip: seasonNumberLabel4 | 2:00
watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel7 | 52:45
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel6 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel5 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel3 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel2 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel4 episodeNumberLabel1 | 53:05
watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel3 episodeNumberLabel7 | 52:45
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel3 episodeNumberLabel6 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel3 episodeNumberLabel5 | 53:05
watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel3 episodeNumberLabel4 | 53:05