The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Birthing While Black - Can Doulas Reduce the Risks?
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with Breanna Reeves of Black Voice News about the complication Black people face during pregnancy and the history of doulas as a helpful way to reduce these risks. Click to read Part One, "It Begins Like This" of this Six part series called "Birthing While Black" at blackvoicenews.com.