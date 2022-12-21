© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Birthing While Black - Can Doulas Reduce the Risks?

KVCR | By Breanna Reeves,
Quinn Mays
Published September 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT

KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with Breanna Reeves of Black Voice News about the complication Black people face during pregnancy and the history of doulas as a helpful way to reduce these risks. Click to read Part One, "It Begins Like This" of this Six part series called "Birthing While Black" at blackvoicenews.com.

