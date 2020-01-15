Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Trump's Senate Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named seven Democratic members of Congress as the managers, who will argue the case for President Trump's impeachment before the Senate, beginning next week.

Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas.; and Jason Crow, D-Colo., as impeachment managers. Pelosi said Schiff will be the lead manager.

