As The Pandemic Worsens, Some COVID-19 Treatments Remain Under-Prescribed

More than 1.9 million Americans have now received a dose of the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus. But the pandemic continues to worsen around the country.

The hardest-hit areas over the last week include California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Tennessee. More than 63,000 Americans died in December alone.

Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency doctor and professor of public health at George Washington University. She joins host Robin Young to talk about the new strain of the virus, the vaccine and why antibody treatments are being under-used.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

