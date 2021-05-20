May 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Cal State University San Bernardino Art Professor Katherine Gray. Katherine was recently named Outstanding Professor of the Year at CSUSB. She’s also the resident evaluator for the Netflix series Blown Away. The series features contestants in a glass blowing competition. Katherine talks about her profession and her experience with the mesmerizing 2,000-degree art technique of glass blowing.

For more information about Blown Away, visit www.netflix.com/title/80215147