Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/5/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published September 5, 2025 at 10:15 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. 1. The Devore Water Company was cited by the state for not having enough clean drinking water to serve its customers in case of an emergency in the tiny unincorporated community north of San Bernardino. Leaky pipes at a nearby school are being blamed for the contamination. But now the water company has a plan it says will fix the problem.

2. In other water news, the state has approved grants totaling close to 270 million dollars for a giant water recycling project planned by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency for the Chino Basin.

3. Neighbors of a 2-million square-foot warehouse proposed for Live Oak Canyon in Yucaipa are mounting a petition drive opposing it, saying a warehouse would spoil the rural character of the tranquil canyon.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
