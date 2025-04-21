4/21 KVCR Midday News: Pope Francis dies; Hundreds of Border Patrol agents to be retrained on constitution

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Pope Francis — the first Latin American pope and a champion of the poor — has died. He was 88. Associated Press.

2. California leaders might be pushing back on Trump’s tariffs, but there’s a limit to how much influence the state can have on international trade. CapRadio.

3. Hundreds of U.S. Border Patrol agents in California are expected to be retrained on how to comply with the Constitution. This after a controversial immigration raid in Kern County earlier this year. CalMatters.