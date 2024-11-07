Prop. 36's passage shows voters want stricter theft and drug crime, say Riverside County officials

Voters have signaled a desire for tougher action on theft and drug crimes with the passage of Proposition 36. On Wednesday, Riverside County officials shared their plans for implementing the new law at a press conference.

Prop. 36 reclassifies some drug and theft misdemeanors as felonies and introduces a “treatment-mandatory” felony, allowing certain people convicted of multiple drug possession offenses to undergo treatment instead of prison time.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, who helped organize the press conference, says the new law balances public safety with business interests while providing necessary treatment for people struggling with addiction.

“It’s become too burdensome for businesses to stay open,” Lock Dawson said. “Having consequences for these crimes sends a message, not only to offenders, but also to business owners, that we’re listening and trying to help.”

Speakers included County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, Sheriff Chad Bianco, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Perry and Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona).

Hestrin said Prop. 36 will “put teeth back into the criminal justice system,” adding that he plans to pursue tough sentences for repeat theft offenders. “Those who steal for a living need to find another line of work,” he told reporters.

Bianco expressed support for Prop. 36 but emphasized that additional backing from the County’s Board of Supervisors and Sacramento is crucial to address challenges like jail overcrowding.

“This is a serious referendum on priorities, and we have to put our money where the public wants it,” he said.

Both officials countered opposing arguments that Prop. 36 would mark a return to mass incarceration rather than treatment-focused approaches.

“The opposition painted us as villains who would imprison all drug users,” Bianco said. “That’s a lie meant to play on emotions, and thank God California didn’t fall for it.”

Luis Nolasco, a senior policy advocate with ACLU Southern California, argues that the law’s proponents misled voters by stoking fears. He warns that Prop. 36 could strain California’s already underfunded treatment resources.

“We need policies that actually respond to voter calls for effective services,” he said. “We’ll remain vigilant in fighting the further criminalization of poverty and continue advocating for treatment funding.”

Prosecutors and police officials statewide argue that Prop. 36 rolls back elements of Proposition 47, which reduced some drug and theft offenses to misdemeanors to address prison overcrowding. Supporters of Prop. 36 blame Prop. 47 for increases in property crime, drug offenses and homelessness over the last decade.

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that shoplifting reports for merchandise valued under $950 rose by 28% over the past five years.

Some behavioral health officials worry counties may lack the resources to manage an increase in mandated patients under the new law’s treatment requirements.

