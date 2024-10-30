© 2024 91.9 KVCR

St. Bernardine nurses picket over poor working conditions

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 30, 2024 at 3:52 PM PDT
Toni Lopez
California Nurses Association members picketing outside St. Bernardine Medical Center

Nurses who were on the picket line say Common Spirit… the company that operates the hospital… will not address chronic understaffing.

The California Nurses Association… that represents some 800 employees at the hospital… said in a press release it’s a safety issue.

They say that’s led to a bigger workload.

And nurses like Ivahr Jones say they’re overwhelmed.

“We have a high turnover as far as retention, nurses leaving and I know they've gotten some travelers but it's a temporary fix and we want something more long-term.”

Jones says patient health suffers when nurses are overworked.

Meanwhile, Common Spirit did not respond to request for comment in time for broadcast.
Toni Lopez
