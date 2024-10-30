St. Bernardine nurses picket over poor working conditions

Nurses who were on the picket line say Common Spirit… the company that operates the hospital… will not address chronic understaffing.

The California Nurses Association… that represents some 800 employees at the hospital… said in a press release it’s a safety issue.

They say that’s led to a bigger workload.

And nurses like Ivahr Jones say they’re overwhelmed.

“We have a high turnover as far as retention, nurses leaving and I know they've gotten some travelers but it's a temporary fix and we want something more long-term.”

Jones says patient health suffers when nurses are overworked.

Meanwhile, Common Spirit did not respond to request for comment in time for broadcast.