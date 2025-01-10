© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CA Legislature picks special session back up with the new year

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM PST
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference at a Home Depot in San Jose to sign bills that aim to curb retail theft and address voter concerns about California crime rates on Aug. 16, 2024
Florence Middleton, Cal Matters
/
Cal Matters
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference at a Home Depot in San Jose to sign bills that aim to curb retail theft and address voter concerns about California crime rates on Aug. 16, 2024

Lawmakers will pick back up with the special session Governor Gavin Newsom called days after the election.

The goal is to secure money to sue the Trump Administration if it imposes policies Democrats see as threatening to California’s more progressive approaches on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive health.

 The bills already proposed would allocate up to 60 million dollars for the state’s Department of Justice … and potentially for local governments … to use.

Newsom’s office and lawmakers say they aim to pass and sign the bills close to President-elect Trump’s Inauguration Day, January 20th.
California News
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
See stories by CapRadio