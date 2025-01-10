CA Legislature picks special session back up with the new year

Lawmakers will pick back up with the special session Governor Gavin Newsom called days after the election.

The goal is to secure money to sue the Trump Administration if it imposes policies Democrats see as threatening to California’s more progressive approaches on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive health.

The bills already proposed would allocate up to 60 million dollars for the state’s Department of Justice … and potentially for local governments … to use.

Newsom’s office and lawmakers say they aim to pass and sign the bills close to President-elect Trump’s Inauguration Day, January 20th.