The staggering impact of fast fashion on the planet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 24, 2025 at 8:32 AM PST

The harsh chemicals, plastic waste, and carbon emissions associated with the global fashion industry have long stoked public concern. But fast-fashion brands have only upped the production with ultra-fast fashion garments, made in as little as a week, full of plastics and short-lasting, now accounting for up to a third of the entire industry.

Rebecca McCarthy, climate reporting fellow with our editorial partners at Grist, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss what our cheap clothes are costing the planet.  Chris Bentley has also asked that we link to his reporting from January if we find a place:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom