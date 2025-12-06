© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putin finds a warm welcome in India

By Ahmad Damen,
Avery KeatleyMiles Parks
Published December 6, 2025 at 2:42 PM PST

Professor Sumit Ganguly, Director of the Huntington Program at Stanford, says Putin's visit to India reflects ongoing ties despite U.S. pressure.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks