Who is EJ Antoni, the new Bureau of Labor Statistics nominee?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 14, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is facing scrutiny and skepticism. EJ Antoni is the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has a history of criticizing the BLS.

For more on who he is and the reaction to his nomination, host Robin Young talks with MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom