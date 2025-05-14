© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA meets with airlines to discuss reducing flights at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2025 at 8:41 AM PDT

The Federal Aviation Administration meets with major airlines Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a plan to reduce flights at Newark Liberty International Airport, as equipment outages and staffing shortages have sewn chaos at the New York metro travel hub.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Peter O’Dowd to fill us in on what’s in store for Newark Airport and air traffic control infrastructure more broadly.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom