Mexican voters left frustrated by San Bernardino consulate officials

Mexico has elected their first ever woman president, Claudia Scheinbaum, in a historic election that’s allowed millions of Mexicans living in the US to vote. But hundreds of people that turned out at Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino were left frustrated.

Hundreds of people lined up around the Consulate building in downtown to vote for their preferred candidate.

This is the first year Mexican citizens who live in the United States are allowed to vote in person at the Consulate or online.

"Today is the day for us to elect the new president of Mexico," said one man standing in line. "He says he wanted to cast his vote."

But many who showed up as early as 5 am to wait in line say the Consulate did little to assure their vote would be counted.

Another voter, who refused to provide his name, said he was in line for 6 hours. Others complained about having no access to restrooms.

Victor Figueroa lives in Perris. He drove to San Bernardino to vote for Scheinbaum. He feels for the people who weren’t able to vote.

"It was an incredible experience voting," Figueroa said in his native Spanish. "But [Mexican] elections officials should know many people are angry."

Mexican Consulate officials could not be reached for comment.

