Family of Ryan Gainer files claim against San Bernardino County sheriff's department

Attorneys for the family of a 15-year-old boy in Apple Valley who was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies have filed a claim against the department. The teenager was on the autism spectrum.

The claim alleges the deputies' actions might constitute wrongful death.

On March 9, 15-year-old Ryan Gainer was at home with his family.

He went into a rage when they wanted him to do chores but he wanted to listen to music and play video games.

A family member called 911.

When Sheriffs deputies arrived, Gainer allegedly charged at least one of them with a garden hoe and a frying pan.

As one deputy ran from Gainer, at least one other deputy shot the boy.

On Thursday, the family and their attorneys held a press conference outside the home.

The boy’s father, Norman Gainer, says he wants everyone to know Ryan was a good kid.

"I had never heard a bad word from anybody in the community about Ryan," he said.

In the claim, the family’s lead attorney, DeWitt Lacy, says deputies had been to the house before and should have known Gainer was on the spectrum… and was not a threat.

The Sheriff confirmed last week that they had been out five times – and that Gainer cooperated.

The department said it would not comment on the pending litigation.

