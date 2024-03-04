Attorney of prominent street vendor activist alleges police working with informants

An attorney representing one of seven defendants being held without bail in a San Bernardino County jail on multiple felony charges is challenging the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into their alleged actions.

Nicholas Rosenberg represents Edin Enamorado — the alleged ringleader of the group dubbed the Justice 8 — who are known for their activism for street vendors and other causes.

Rosenberg said outside the courthouse Friday that he has filed a motion to inspect any disciplinary records of three officers — Pomona detective Travis Johnson and Sheriff’s investigators Alejandro Duran and Blake Foyle.

Both investigators have previously testified that Enamorado and the group have used violence to intimidate people.

But Rosenberg says police watchdog activist Sennett Devermont —known on social media as Mr.Checkpoint — has filed a sworn declaration that Duran and Johnson used informants to entrap the defendants.

"I am informed and believe that Kyle and Karen, are police infiltrators and informants, and that all three detectives named above in this case, lied under oath," Rosenberg said, reading Devermont’s declaration in the motion and using aliases to name the informants.

A spokesperson with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they don’t comment on active investigations and that Rosenberg is within his right to file a motion. The Pomona Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Judge John Wilkerson has yet to rule on that motion. Enamorado and his co-defendants are scheduled to begin trial on April 8.