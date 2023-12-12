© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Fontana considering ban on 'targeted picketing' near homes

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:10 AM PST
Fontana’s City Council is considering adopting a new ordinance at their meeting today that could ban protesting or picketing within 300 feet of a residence.

People have gathered outside Mayor Acquanetta Warren’s home several times recently to protest her crackdown on unpermitted street vending.

A report from city staff argues that protesting at someone’s house infringes on their right to privacy.

Fontana’s city attorney recommends the ban take effect immediately.

Edin Enamorado is a founder of the Union of Vendors Association and is suing the city for violating the civil rights of street vendors and protesters.

He has been arrested twice for protesting, but he says the demonstrations haven’t been violent.

"We’re simply exercising our first amendment right to speak…to protest," said Enamorado. 

City officials did not respond to a request for comment. The meeting is scheduled to start at 2 pm.
