Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Jurupa Valley leaders are demanding that the state remove lead-contaminated soil that was trucked onto the Stringfellow Acid Pits property.

2. San Bernardino County and the city of Riverside have both recently announced plans to reduce homelessness.

3. The state Attorney General has joined an environmental lawsuit against Moreno Valley over its plan for warehouses.

4. Cindy Roth, longtime CEO of the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce is retiring.

