Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. And as we head into election season, and now that the Secretary of State has certified the list of candidates for the June 7th primary ballot, our focus this week is on some of the local races.

1. The sheriff and the district attorney in Riverside County have challengers, and the sheriff in San Bernardino County does, too.

2. In San Bernardino County, one supervisor seat is open because of term limits and it’s attracting five hopefuls, and one incumbent supervisor has two challengers, including a well-known state legislator.

3. An incumbent supervisor in Riverside County has several challengers, including one who’s endorsed by one of his Board of Supervisors colleagues.

4. Moreno Valley had a special election this week.

Next week we’ll talk about the Congressional races and a few interesting city council races.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.