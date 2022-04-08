Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. San Bernardino has named its first Black police chief.

2. The Montclair City Council voted to censure the councilman accused of sexual harassment by two male employees.

3. A bill by an Inland Empire Assembly member would require buffer zones around warehouses to shield neighborhoods from negative impacts.

4. Some top local officials are stepping away.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.