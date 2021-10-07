These 5 Inland Cities Are Among the Nation's Top Places Where Hispanics and Latino's Do Well Economically

Five cities in the Inland Empire were ranked among the nation’s top places where Hispanics and Latinos do best economically, according to a new study.

Within the top 25, Rancho Cucamonga ranked 3rd, Fontana ranked 13th, Corona ranked 14th, Riverside tied for 22nd, Moreno Valley took 25th.

The study was done by the financial technology company SmartAsset. For the largest U.S. cities they looked at data on household income, education level, poverty rates, business ownership rates, and homeownership.

Hispanics and Latinos are an important economic force with almost 9 million homeowners nationwide according to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Also, the Urban Institute predicts homeownership will be driven by people of color over the next two decades with Hispanics and Latino in the lead.