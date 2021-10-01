Weekly News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Upland must go back to the drawing board after a judge threw out the city’s environmental approval of a housing tract near a disputed flood control basin.
2. Moreno Valley voters will see a one-cent sales tax increase on their ballots in November.
3. The California State University police union has voted no-confidence in Cal State San Bernardino’s police chief.
4. Redlands Unified School District will pay $11 million to settle several sexual abuse lawsuits related to a former teacher now serving a 74 year prison term.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.