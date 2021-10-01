© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Published October 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Upland must go back to the drawing board after a judge threw out the city’s environmental approval of a housing tract near a disputed flood control basin.
2. Moreno Valley voters will see a one-cent sales tax increase on their ballots in November.
3. The California State University police union has voted no-confidence in Cal State San Bernardino’s police chief.
4. Redlands Unified School District will pay $11 million to settle several sexual abuse lawsuits related to a former teacher now serving a 74 year prison term.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.