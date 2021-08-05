San Bernardino Moves Closer to Censuring Mayor John Valdivia

The San Bernardino city council voted unanimously Wednesday to move closer to censuring Mayor John Valdivia for alleged misuse of funds and violation of city charter.

Mayor Valdivia said he has done nothing wrong, and that the censure discussion is the result of the city council’s focus on negative politics instead of working to improve the community.

“This do-nothing city council has it wrong and voters and residents of this community have had it," said Valdivia. "They want real tangible pragmatic solutions and they want it now.”

Councilman Fred Shorett, who brought the original censure resolution forward, repeated his concerns that "there’s a pattern of the mayor not adhering to some of our rules and regulations and having a pattern of being somewhat above the rules that we follow,” said Shorett.

The next step will be to hold a future public hearing where evidence will be presented by city staff and Valdivia will have a chance to defend himself. Only then will the council decide whether to formally censure Valdivia. Censure is considered a reprimand and does not remove an elected official from office.

