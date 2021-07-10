On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

The new Counting Crows album — the band's first in seven years — is not your typical release. As the title suggests, Butter Miracle Suite One is a record more accurately described as a suite.

The four tracks are like movements, connecting and flowing into each other. For songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, it's new territory. But as you'll hear in a live performance with guitarist David Immerglück, the music still sounds unmistakably like Counting Crows.

In this episode, we talk to Adam Duritz about the new album, while looking back on older Counting Crows hits. Listen to the complete session via the audio player and watch the performance via the video player above.

